Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Cron provided the only offense of the day for the Rays with a solo shot in the seventh inning, as they suffered a 12-1 blowout loss. Cron's homer was his 29th of the season, which extends his career high in that category. He now owns a .255 batting average with 28 doubles and 72 RBI over 546 plate appearances on the year.

