Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

Cron showed he was dealing with no lingering effects from the forearm contusion that forced his premature exit from Sunday's game, taking Tanner Roark deep in the fifth inning for his 13th homer of the season. The 28-year-old is now hitting a solid .260/.323/.468 through 59 games this season, though his numbers against southpaws are noticeably better (.309/.373/.544 against left-handed pitching).

More News
Our Latest Stories