Cron went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in a win over the Indians on Sunday.

Cron belted both his 25th double and 26th homer of the season off Carlos Carrasco, with the latter serving as his second round tripper in the last three games. The 28-year-old continues to enjoy semi-regular playing time and he's now just nine RBI from eclipsing the career-high 69 he established in 2016.