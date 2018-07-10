Rays' C.J. Cron: Laces pair of doubles Monday
Cron went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, two doubles and a run in an extra-inning win over the Tigers on Monday.
Cron has flipped the switch since the calendar flipped to July, following a forgettable June during which he hit just .130. He's hitting .500 (10-for-20) with five doubles, a home run, five RBI, two walks and two runs over the first six games of the new month, raising his season average 17 points to .250 in the process.
