Cron went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, two doubles and a run in an extra-inning win over the Tigers on Monday.

Cron has flipped the switch since the calendar flipped to July, following a forgettable June during which he hit just .130. He's hitting .500 (10-for-20) with five doubles, a home run, five RBI, two walks and two runs over the first six games of the new month, raising his season average 17 points to .250 in the process.