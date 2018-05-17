Cron went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs in a win over the Royals on Wednesday. He was also hit by a pitch.

Cron's torrid stretch continued Wednesday, one that's now seen him homer in three of the past five games -- including two straight -- while also reaching safely in 22 consecutive contests overall. The 28-year-old is now hitting an impressive .327 in May, boosting his season average 20 points to .289 during the month.