Rays' C.J. Cron: Launches another homer Wednesday
Cron went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs in a win over the Royals on Wednesday. He was also hit by a pitch.
Cron's torrid stretch continued Wednesday, one that's now seen him homer in three of the past five games -- including two straight -- while also reaching safely in 22 consecutive contests overall. The 28-year-old is now hitting an impressive .327 in May, boosting his season average 20 points to .289 during the month.
