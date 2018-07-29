Cron went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Sunday in the 11-5 loss to Baltimore.

Cron struck in the second and fourth innings with solo blasts, but the Orioles would cruise to an 11-5 victory in the series finale. He's gone 8-for-34 (.235) with four homers and six RBI over his last 10 games, so he'll look to build off Sunday's promising day at the dish moving forward. Baltimore is set to begin a three-game series with the Angels starting Tuesday.