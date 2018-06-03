Cron exited Sunday's matchup against the Mariners after being hit by a pitch near his right hand, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

Cron was taken for X-rays after getting hit by a pinch, but they came back negative and he was diagnosed with a right forearm contusion, per Toribio. He'll be listed as day-to-day moving forward, as the injury doesn't appear to be very serious. Christian Arroyo replaced Cron as the designated hitter.