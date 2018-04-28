Cron went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Friday.

Cron's April hit parade continues, as he's now hit safely in five straight games, and in 13 of his last 14 contests overall. Additionally, although he saw a four-game streak of multiple RBI snapped Friday, he's still driven in an impressive 17 RBI during the month, a figure that's also tops on the team.