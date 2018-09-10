Cron went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a walk in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Cron's first-inning two-bagger opened the scoring on the day by plating Tommy Pham. The 28-year-old continues to split time at first base with Jake Bauers and also log occasional starts at designated hitter, and he's opened September by hitting safely in three of his first four games. Cron has enjoyed a standout season on the power front, as his doubles (26), home runs (26) and slugging percentage (.487) are all career-best figures.