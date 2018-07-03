Cron is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

There's no room in the lineup for the Rays' regular designated hitter with the game being played in a National League park. Cron did get the start at first base Monday with a left-hander on the mound for the Marlins but could remain on the bench Wednesday when the Rays face the right-handed Jose Urena.