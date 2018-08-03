Rays' C.J. Cron: Plates two vs. Angels
Cron went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Thursday in the 4-2 victory over Los Angeles.
Cron delivered a two-run single in the fourth inning, handing the Rays an early lead. He's gone 8-for-34 with three homers and six RBI over his last 10 games, and he's pieced together a .253/.323/.482 slash line through 100 games with the Rays in 2018.
