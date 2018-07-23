Cron went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

After seeing his season average take a 37-point dive down to .233 during a miserable June, Cron has bounced back in authoritative fashion during the current month. The 28-year-old is now hitting .373 over 58 July plate appearances, a figure partly fueled by five multi-hit efforts and 10 extra-base hits (seven doubles, three home runs). The trio of round trippers have established a new high-water mark in that category for Cron, who's now just one away from the first 20-homer season of his career.