Cron went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, a walk and a run in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Cron's first three-bagger of the campaign brought home Matt Duffy to extend the Rays' lead to 8-1 in the fourth. The 28-year-old is hitting just .222 in September despite Wednesday's production, but a career-high 27 home runs has helped him establish a new high-water mark in slugging percentage (.485). Moreover, he's now just five RBI away from eclipsing the career-best 69 he compiled in 2016.