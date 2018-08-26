Cron is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Cron is on the bench for the second time in the series after going 0-for-2 while reaching base on a hit by pitch and a walk in Saturday's 5-1 win. Ji-Man Choi will spell Cron at designated hitter in Sunday's matinee, and it appears likely that the duo could continue to share at-bats the rest of the way.