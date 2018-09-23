Cron went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo homer in Tampa Bay's 5-2 win Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Serving as the designated hitter, Cron provided the Rays' second run with an RBI double in the sixth inning, and then added a solo homer in the eighth inning. Cron leads the Rays with 28 home runs and 70 RBI, and now has raised his batting average to .257 for the season.