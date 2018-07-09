Cron went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 9-0 victory over the Mets.

Cron delivered a three-run homer in the first inning to spot the Rays with an early lead, his first since June 19. After going 3-for-7 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a walk over Tampa Bay's three-game series with the Mets, Cron is batting .244 with 31 extra-base hits and 42 RBI on the year through 82 games.

