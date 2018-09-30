Rays' C.J. Cron: Slugs 30th homer
Cron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.
Cron deposited a Ryan Borucki fastball into the right-center-field seats in the bottom of the second. He's reached the 30-homer benchmark in his career-best campaign, during which he's posted 74 RBI, scored 67 runs and slashed .256/.324/.497 while leaning heavily on production versus southpaws (a standout .381 wOBA and .905 OPS in that split heading into this contest). Cron, who turns 29 in January, should at least retain that type of role heading into his second year of arbitration in 2019 yet might get a chance to earn more depending on Tampa Bay's roster construction.
