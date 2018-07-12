Rays' C.J. Cron: Smacks 18th homer
Cron went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Tigers.
The homer, Cron's 18th of the season, provided the winning runs for the Rays, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead. That home run total represents a career high for the 28-year-old, who is also setting career bests in on-base percentage (.326), slugging percentage (.475), walk rate (6.2 percent), isolated power (.212) and wRC+ (122).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...