Cron went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Tigers.

The homer, Cron's 18th of the season, provided the winning runs for the Rays, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead. That home run total represents a career high for the 28-year-old, who is also setting career bests in on-base percentage (.326), slugging percentage (.475), walk rate (6.2 percent), isolated power (.212) and wRC+ (122).

