Cron went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees.

Cron opened the scoring with his first-inning two-bagger that plated Kevin Kiermaier. The 28-year-old has gotten his Rays career off to a slow start overall, going 3-for-16 with a pair of doubles in the five games he's seen action in. He has hit safely in each of his last three starts, however, potentially a sign that he's beginning to come around.