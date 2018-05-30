Cron went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Cron began a parade of solo home runs for the Rays, as all four of the club's runs in the win came via solo jacks. The 28-year-old has a career-best .809 OPS and needs just four more home runs the remainder of the year to match his personal-high of 16.

