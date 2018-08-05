Cron is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Cron has gone just 8-for-42 (.190 average) at the plate since the All-Star break, though three of his hits during that stretch have been home runs. The slump shouldn't result in Cron surrendering his role as the Rays' primary designated hitter, though he may begin ceding starts to Ji-Man Choi -- who enters the lineup Sunday -- more frequently if he fails to right the ship.