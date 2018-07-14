Rays' C.J. Cron: Takes seat Saturday
Cron is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Ji-Man Choi will get the start at DH against right-hander Jose Berrios. Cron endured a miserable month of June (.130/.244/.299), but he's come on strong of late, going 15-for-37 (.405 average) with two home runs over his last 11 games. He has a 120 wRC+ for the season and should continue to play close to every day in the second half.
