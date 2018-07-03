Rays' C.J. Cron: Three-hit night in Monday's loss
Cron went 3-for-4 with a game-tying RBI double in the Rays' extra-innings loss to the Marlins on Monday.
Cron laced a clutch two-out double to right field in the ninth that plated Jake Bauers and knotted the score at 2-2. The strong night was a welcome start to July for Cron, who'd endured a forgettable June (.130 average). The 28-year-old hadn't mustered a multi-hit effort since June 1 prior to Monday, and he hadn't managed a three-hit tally all season. It remains to be seen if the impressive performance will serve as a launchpad for a hot streak for Cron, who's now slashing .240/.315/.443 on the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...