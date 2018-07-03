Cron went 3-for-4 with a game-tying RBI double in the Rays' extra-innings loss to the Marlins on Monday.

Cron laced a clutch two-out double to right field in the ninth that plated Jake Bauers and knotted the score at 2-2. The strong night was a welcome start to July for Cron, who'd endured a forgettable June (.130 average). The 28-year-old hadn't mustered a multi-hit effort since June 1 prior to Monday, and he hadn't managed a three-hit tally all season. It remains to be seen if the impressive performance will serve as a launchpad for a hot streak for Cron, who's now slashing .240/.315/.443 on the season.