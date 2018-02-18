Rays' C.J. Cron: Traded to Rays

The Angels traded Cron to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for a player to be named later.

Cron wasn't expected to see much playing time behind Albert Pujols and Luis Valbuena, so the Angels decided to ship him off to Tampa Bay, where he'll enter camp with a chance to emerge as the team's starting first baseman. The 28-year-old, who hit .248/.305/.437 with 16 homers in 100 games last season, will compete with Brad Miller for the starting gig in spring, though it's also possible the two settle into a platoon together. In a surprising corresponding move, Corey Dickerson was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Cron.