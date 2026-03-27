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Rasmussen didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out two.

It was a strong season debut overall for the right-hander, who was able to throw 73 pitches. It's worth noting that Rasmussen tossed 83 pitches in his final start of spring training a week ago, so it might have been a bit of a surprise to see him get pulled when he did Thursday. The Rays were careful about his workload in 2025 -- Rasmussen reached the 90-pitch mark just twice in 31 starts last season -- so his pitch count will remain worth monitoring in his next scheduled start in Milwaukee.

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