Rasmussen (7-4) earned the win Sunday against Baltimore, striking out seven and allowing a run on one hit in 8.1 innings.

Rasmussen came within three outs of tossing a perfect game Sunday but his efforts were thwarted when Jorge Mateo knocked a double on the first pitch of the ninth inning. It was an efficient outing as he tossed 87 pitches - 62 strikes. He was removed with one out in the ninth after his second wild pitch of the inning led to a runner reaching due to a dropped third strike. Since returning from a hamstring injury at the beginning of July, he's compiled a 1.94 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB in 41.2 innings over eight starts.