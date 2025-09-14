Rasmussen allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.

Rasmussen tossed just 80 pitches in the outing, and he's now been pulled after five frames (despite not throwing more than 82 pitches) in each of his past three starts. While he hasn't taken a loss since June 19, the right-hander also has recorded five consecutive no-decisions despite not allowing more than three runs in any outing during that stretch. Rasmussen's overall numbers this season remain strong, as he's posted a 2.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 122:34 K:BB over 144.2 innings spanning 29 starts. He's in line to make his next start at home against Toronto.