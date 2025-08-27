Rasmussen came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Guardians, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander extended his quality start streak to four with another sharp performance that saw him fire 60 of 85 pitches for strikes, but Rasmussen missed out on his 11th win of the season when the Rays bullpen blew a 3-2 lead. He hasn't been tagged for more than two runs in an outing since June 30, and over nine trips to the mound since the beginning of July, Rasmussen sports a 2.34 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 39:7 K:BB in 42.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Mariners.