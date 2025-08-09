Rasmussen came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners, scattering four hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander put up nothing but goose eggs for the second straight trip to the mound, firing 55 of 79 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the year, but Rasmussen saw his 10th win slip away when Griffin Jax melted down in the eighth inning. Rasmussen has worked at least five innings in three straight outings and thrown more than 70 pitches in four straight as the Rays ease his workload restrictions while trying to stay in the AL wild-card picture, and since the All-Star break he sports a 1.77 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB over 20.1 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week against the A's.