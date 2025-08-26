Seymour (2-0) earned the win Monday against the Guardians, allowing one hit and one walk in five shutout innings. He struck out eight.

It was a standout performance from the rookie southpaw, who fanned a season-high eight and poured in 49 of his season-high 67 pitches for strikes in his first career major-league start. It's unclear if Seymour will remain in the rotation, but this showing certainly bodes well for his chances of doing so. Seymour may not be quite ready to handle a typical starter's workload if he takes his next scheduled turn this weekend against the Nationals, though he now owns a strong 3.18 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB over 28.1 big-league frames.