Seymour (3-0) allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over Washington.

Seymour gave up one run through three innings before two fourth-inning errors put three unearned runs on his line. The Rays scored three runs in the first three frames to lead Seymour to his second straight win. The rookie southpaw threw 57 of 82 pitches for strikes, and he generated 16 whiffs, including eight with his changeup. Seymour has looked impressive since joining the rotation, going 2-0 with a 16:2 K:BB over 10 innings. He owns a 2.97 ERA with a 42:10 K:BB at the MLB level this year. Seymour is projected to face the Guardians at home next weekend.