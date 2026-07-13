Rays' Ian Seymour: Knocked around in loss

Seymour (6-2) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings.

After a clean first inning, Seymour ran into trouble in the second, allowing five batters to reach as Seattle plated three runs. He gave up a solo homer to Weston Wilson in the fourth before exiting later in the inning with two runners aboard. Cole Sulser replaced him and immediately surrendered a three-run homer to Randy Arozarena. In seven appearances as a starter or bulk reliever this season, Seymour has posted a 4.13 ERA with a 42:9 K:BB across 33.2 innings.