Rays' Ian Seymour: Likely to follow opener

Seymour won't start Sunday's game against the Angels but is expected to work behind opener Casey Legumina, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Seymour made his second start of the season in his previous appearance Monday versus Boston, where he allowed just one run while setting season highs in pitches (55) and innings (four). The left-hander is expected to fill the bulk role Sunday, though the Rays haven't officially confirmed those plans and could go in a different direction. It's been an up-and-down campaign for Seymour, who has a 4.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB over 35 innings this year.