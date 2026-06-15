Rays' Ian Seymour: Logs 3.1 innings as bulk reliever

Seymour allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings of bulk relief in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Entering after 1.2 innings from Casey Legumina, Seymour totaled 72 pitches (41 strikes) and allowed both of his runs in the fifth inning, his final frame, including a solo homer by Donovan Walton. Sunday marked Seymour's second extended outing after he started and covered four innings Monday, having previously logged no more than two innings in any appearance this season. Overall, the southpaw owns a 4.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB across 38.1 innings (28 appearances), and if he remains in the rotation, his next outing is lined up for Saturday against the Nationals.