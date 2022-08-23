Springs (6-3) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings in a 2-1 victory over the Angels. He struck out seven.

Springs was effective again Monday, as he now has four straight starts of five or more innings and two or fewer runs allowed. He also struck out more than a batter per inning for the second time in his last three starts. Monday's three walks was the first time that he walked more than two batters in an outing since May 21, so it is reasonable to believe the relative lack of command was an outlier. He will carry a 2.46 ERA and 1.08 WHIP into his next start.