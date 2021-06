Springs was charged with a blown save in a loss to the Angels on Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning while also recording a strikeout.

The southpaw allowed a game-tying triple to Shohei Ohtani upon entering in the seventh, leading to his second blown save of the season. Despite the stumble Sunday, Springs has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers and the Rays alike, forging a 4-1 record, 3.24 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, two saves and eight holds across 32 appearances.