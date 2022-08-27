Springs (6-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings against Boston. He struck out eight.

Springs allowed a solo home run from second baseman Enrique Hernandez to lead off the fourth after giving up a pair of two-run singles in the first. This is the first time in 18 starts and 26 appearances during 2022 that the lefty allowed five runs or more. The 29-year-old had been pitching well in the four starts prior to this contest, recording a 1.66 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 21.2 innings.