Caminero went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.

Just named to his first All-Star Game, Caminero wrapped up the scoring on the night by clobbering a Chase Lee sweeper to lead off the seventh inning. The 22-year-old third baseman is up to 22 homers on the season, including five in his last 16 games, but he's otherwise in a bit of a rut and is slashing .224/.239/.493 over that stretch with a 2:18 BB:K.