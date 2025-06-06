Caminero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Caminero opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning and also set the Rays on the comeback trail with an RBI single in the ninth. The third baseman has upped his power game with six homers, three doubles and 16 RBI over his last eight games. He's now at 15 long balls, 40 RBI, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles, four stolen bases and a .262/.293/.520 slash line through 58 contests overall.