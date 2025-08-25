Caminero went 1-for-4 with a grand slam during Sunday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals.

Caminero broke Sunday's game open with his fifth-inning grand slam off Matt Svanson. It was the third baseman's second grand slam of his career. The long ball was his 10th of August, putting him in a three-way tie with Shea Langeliers and Vinnie Pasquantino for the most round trippers in MLB this month. He's 21-for-78 (.269) with 20 RBI and 15 runs scored during that stretch.