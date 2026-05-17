Rays' Junior Caminero: Goes deep in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caminero went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Marlins.
Caminero launched a solo shot off Eury Perez in the first inning before adding an RBI via a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. The 22-year-old slugger has now hit safely in seven of his past nine games, tallying three homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .256/.342/.488 with 12 home runs, 32 RBI and 28 runs scored across 196 plate appearances.
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