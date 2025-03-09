Caminero (back) is starting at third base and batting third in Sunday's spring game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The 21-year-old exited Thursday's spring game due to back tightness but will return to the field after taking a couple days off. Caminero is expected be a key lineup piece for the Rays in 2025 after he posted a .723 OPS in 43 games as a rookie last year.