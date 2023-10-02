Caminero went 2-for-6 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-8 win over the Blue Jays.

Caminero got an RBI-single in the second and then launched an opposite field home run off Tim Mayza in the fifth for his first big league blast. The 19-year-old phenom slashed .235/.278/.353 with seven RBI, four runs and a 2:8 BB:K in 36 plate appearances since he was called up and should be in the mix to make the postseason roster for the Rays.