Caminero went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Minnesota.

Caminero extended Tampa's lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning with a 406-foot shot off Pablo Lopez, his 10th homer of the year. Caminero's been swinging the bat well of late -- he now has four multi-hit performances in his last six games, going 9-for-23 (.391) with a pair of homers and six RBI in that span. Overall, the 21-year-old Caminero is slashing .249/.278/.452 with 26 RBI, 24 runs scored and three stolen bases across 209 plate appearances this season.