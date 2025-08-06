Caminero went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Caminero opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run, 447-foot blast off Tyler Anderson before adding a solo shot in the third, giving him 30 home runs this year. The 22-year-old Caminero had been struggling at the plate prior to Wednesday's contest, going 6-for-41 (.146) with a .470 OPS in his previous 11 games. Still, the shortstop is slashing a solid .253/.293/.509 with 76 RBI, 64 runs scored and five stolen bases across 464 plate appearances this season.