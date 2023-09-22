Caminero is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Blue Jays, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Caminero was officially promoted from Double-A Montgomery to the big leagues earlier Friday, but he will have to wait to make his first start. It wouldn't seem to be a great sign for his playing time outlook down the stretch, although perhaps Tampa Bay just wanted to given the youngster a day to settle in. Curtis Mead is at third base Friday and Osleivis Basabe is handling shortstop.