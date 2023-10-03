Caminero is not in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Rangers.
Caminero did make the Rays' roster, but he will not be in the lineup for the series opener after starting the final seven regular-season games. Tampa Bay is going with Taylor Walls at shortstop and Curtis Mead at second base Tuesday.
