Caminero went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win against the Athletics.

Caminero began his day with a first-inning, run-scoring double and added a two-run blast to left field in the ninth frame. The All-Star third baseman has been swinging a hot and powerful stick of late, notching multiple hits in five of his past seven games and clubbing six homers during that span while batting .414 (12-for-29). Caminero is third in the American League with 34 homers on the season after entering the campaign with just seven big-league homers across 50 career contests.