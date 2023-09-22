The Rays selected Caminero's contract from Double-A Montgomery on Friday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

One of the top prospects in all of baseball, Caminero will skip the Triple-A level and report to the big leagues after just turning 20 in July. He earned the promotion after batting .324/.384/.591 with 31 home runs and 94 RBI between High-A Bowling Green and Montgomery, with 20 of those homers coming at the Double-A level. While primarily a third baseman, Caminero has experience at all four infield positions and could potentially take over at shortstop for the Rays.