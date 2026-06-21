Rays' Junior Caminero: Reaches four times in loss

Caminero went 3-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

Caminero extended his on-base streak to 11 games Saturday, picking up three hits for the third time this year as well. After working from hitter-friendly Steinbrenner Field half the time in 2025, the 22-year-old third baseman has shown no ill effects from Tampa Bay's move back to pitcher-friendly Tropicana Field in 2026. Caminero has a 1.014 OPS at home versus a .746 OPS on the road, slashing .284/.378/.491 with 15 home runs, 12 doubles, 34 RBI and 44 runs scored over 320 plate appearances overall.